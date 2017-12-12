Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

12 December 2017

Less than half of Maria claims notified: Charles Taylor Adjusting

Charlie Thomas 12 December 2017

Complications in accessing Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria's landfall in September have meant that not even half of the expected insured claims have been notified, according to Charles Taylor Adjusting.

The adjusting firm's US CEO Vince Cole told this publication that the profile of the Maria losses was such that it could be another 12 months before we discover "what's fully going on there".

"We [as an industry] don't have a handle on it yet, and the number of loss...

