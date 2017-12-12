Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

12 December 2017

Property D&F market pricing schizophrenic

Catrin Shi 12 December 2017

Brokers and carriers have described the property direct and facultative (D&F) market as "schizophrenic" as parties struggle to find common ground on rate increases for 1 January.

Sources speaking to The Insurance Insider said there was a huge disparity in D&F renewal rates depending on loss history, territory and individual carriers' underwriting approach.

However, double-digit rate increases are inevitable across the board, they added.

"There is a concerted effort to regain some of the ground lost in rate reductions over...

This article was published as part of issue December 2017/2

