Recent news:

Property D&F market pricing schizophrenic

Catrin Shi 12 December 2017

Brokers and carriers have described the property direct and facultative (D&F) market as "schizophrenic" as parties struggle to find common ground on rate increases for 1 January.

Sources speaking to The Insurance Insider said there was a huge disparity in D&F renewal rates depending on loss history, territory and individual carriers' underwriting approach.

However, double-digit rate increases are inevitable across the board, they added.

"There is a concerted effort to regain some of the ground lost in rate reductions over...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership

Email Address Password