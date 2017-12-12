Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

12 December 2017

Search archive

Latest Californian wildfires throw wildcard at 1.1

David Bull 12 December 2017

Property cat reinsurers and brokers negotiating 1.1 renewals are reacting to a developing California wildfire situation that could disrupt specific placements and add upwards pressure to broader pricing dynamics.

In a late renewal for many US buyers, there had been suggestions in recent weeks that the market was "calming down", with potential rate increases moderating from initial expectations.

The handful of loss-free regional accounts that had been firm-ordered in early December were set for mid-single-digit rate rises.

Meanwhile, Capital Insurance...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:
This article was published as part of issue December 2017/2

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π