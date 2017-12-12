Recent news:

Latest Californian wildfires throw wildcard at 1.1

David Bull 12 December 2017

Property cat reinsurers and brokers negotiating 1.1 renewals are reacting to a developing California wildfire situation that could disrupt specific placements and add upwards pressure to broader pricing dynamics.

In a late renewal for many US buyers, there had been suggestions in recent weeks that the market was "calming down", with potential rate increases moderating from initial expectations.

The handful of loss-free regional accounts that had been firm-ordered in early December were set for mid-single-digit rate rises.

Meanwhile, Capital Insurance...

