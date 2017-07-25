Recent news:

Two reinsurer sidecars lapse

Fiona Robertson 25 July 2017

Two reinsurer sidecar vehicles have not been renewed in 2017 as Scor and PartnerRe each decided they no longer needed retrocession cover in this format, sister publication Trading Risk revealed last week.

PartnerRe still maintains two other capital market vehicles, but has not renewed its $50mn Demeter Re crop sidecar.

This reflected the fact that the carrier no longer required retro support for its US crop business.

PartnerRe said it had decided to retain these exposures as it was building...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership

Email Address Password