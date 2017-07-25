Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

25 July 2017

New ILS regulations welcolmed as workable framework

Sofia Geraghty and Lucy Jones 25 July 2017

Reaction to the UK government's insurance-linked securities (ILS) regulations released last week has been positive, with market participants saying their concerns about earlier draft proposals had been noted and the end result was a framework they could work with.

The project has been beset by delays, but the publication of the regulations before the parliamentary summer recess means the new legislation is likely to be in place for the 1 January renewals.

However, the industry is still waiting for further...

