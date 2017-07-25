Recent news:

Q2 preview: Cats, loss trends in focus as reserve releases shrink

Iulia Ciutina 25 July 2017

P&C (re)insurers experienced a relatively benign quarter in terms of natural catastrophe events, though recent company disclosures have dented more bullish assumptions about related losses.

Morgan Stanley analyst Kai Pan said he expected five of the 15 carriers he covers to deliver double-digit Q2 returns. He added that this was "respectable given [the] P&C pricing environment and near 'average' catastrophe losses".

Click to enlarge At JP Morgan, Sarah DeWitt noted that commercial insurers and reinsurers overall were expected to post...

