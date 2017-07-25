Recent news:

Further modest improvement seen in US commercial rates

Catrin Shi 25 July 2017

US commercial P&C rates continued their upward trajectory in the second quarter, according to bellwether insurer Travelers.

In its Q2 disclosure, the carrier estimated rates from its overall domestic business insurance segment were up by 0.6 percent in the quarter.

This is a positive - albeit small - development on the same time last year, when rates stopped their previous downward trend and came in flat for the period.

Click to enlarge In fact, since Q2 2016 rate changes in...

