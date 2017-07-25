Recent news:

Developing nations insurance and Brexit top IIS conference agenda

Charlie Thomas 25 July 2017

Brexit and a new catastrophe insurance scheme for developing countries dominated the agenda at the International Insurance Society (IIS)'s Global Insurance Forum in London last week, as executives gathered to discuss the future of the industry.

The climax of the event was an announcement that the World Bank will collaborate with the UK and German governments to support efforts to introduce parametric catastrophe insurance to developing countries.

The Washington-based organisation will deploy staff to work with the new London Centre...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership

Email Address Password