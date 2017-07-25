Solicitors PI premiums drop 1.3% in 2016: Law Society

The mean cost of premiums for UK solicitors' professional indemnity (PI) cover dropped by 1.3 percent last year, according to The Law Society.
In a report on the market's 2016 renewals released today, the organisation said the average cost of premium had fallen, but as a percentage of turnover the average premium cost remained flat at 4.8 percent, while the mean excess rose by 7.0 percent to £4,737.50 ($6,174.86).
The mean premium across all firms was £26,853. Insureds with between...
