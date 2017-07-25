Recent news:

Solicitors PI premiums drop 1.3% in 2016: Law Society

Matthew Neill 25 July 2017

The mean cost of premiums for UK solicitors' professional indemnity (PI) cover dropped by 1.3 percent last year, according to The Law Society.

In a report on the market's 2016 renewals released today, the organisation said the average cost of premium had fallen, but as a percentage of turnover the average premium cost remained flat at 4.8 percent, while the mean excess rose by 7.0 percent to £4,737.50 ($6,174.86).

The mean premium across all firms was £26,853. Insureds with between...

