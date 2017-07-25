Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

25 July 2017

Loss fund service could return millions to syndicates

Charlie Thomas 25 July 2017

London market insurers are collectively missing out on more than £200mn ($260mn) in historic loss funds, according to insurance services firm Ambant.

Loss funds, the money held in trust by third-party administrators on behalf of carriers to pay claims below a set value, are often found to be in surplus at the end of the typical three-year accounting period.

However, Ambant has found that many carriers believe it is not worth the time and effort to recover what is left...

This article was published as part of issue July 2017/5

