Loss fund service could return millions to syndicates

Charlie Thomas 25 July 2017

London market insurers are collectively missing out on more than £200mn ($260mn) in historic loss funds, according to insurance services firm Ambant.

Loss funds, the money held in trust by third-party administrators on behalf of carriers to pay claims below a set value, are often found to be in surplus at the end of the typical three-year accounting period.

However, Ambant has found that many carriers believe it is not worth the time and effort to recover what is left...

