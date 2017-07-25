Recent news:

Opinion: Latest D&O claim is loss London doesnt need

Charlie Thomas 25 July 2017

Who would be a D&O underwriter?

That rates have been close to punishing for a long time is not news, but with coverage terms becoming ever broader and the number of securities class actions rising month-on-month, it's becoming tougher to make D&O profitable.

Since the financial crisis claims have tripled in this class of business, with Marsh reportedly receiving 1,300 D&O claim notifications in the UK annually.

Combine that with rates that appear to be in perpetual freefall and a...

