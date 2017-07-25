Recent news:

London D&O market braces for Slater and Gordon claim

Charlie Thomas 25 July 2017

The London directors' and officers' (D&O) market is facing a claim of around $26mn following a settlement by Australian law firm Slater and Gordon with its shareholders.

A class action suit brought by thousands of shareholders against the law firm was settled in principle earlier this month for A$36.5mn ($29.0mn), the company said. About A$32.5mn of the settlement is to be paid for out of the firm's D&O coverage.

The settlement was agreed without admission of liability and is subject...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership

Email Address Password