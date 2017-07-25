Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

25 July 2017

Talbot replaces QBE as lead on Aon Alpha facility

Bernard Goyder 25 July 2017

Talbot has taken over QBE Europe's role leading North American business for one of the largest facilities in the terrorism market, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Aon's flagship Alpha facility, which has a limit of $500mn , is bound using Aon-owned MGA Maven, part of Aon Underwriting Management.

The facility went live in July 2015, with Chaucer and Liberty the joint leaders for the international business. For North American business, Validus-owned Talbot now sits alongside XL Catlin, which retains its...

This article was published as part of issue July 2017/5

