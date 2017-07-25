Recent news:

Willis hones political violence offer with TerrorMar structure

Bernard Goyder 25 July 2017

A recently introduced Willis Towers Watson broking structure for terrorism cover has underlined the increasing facilitisation of the political violence market in London.

The launch of TerrorMar late last year was the latest in a series of terrorism facilities stretching back to the launch of Marsh's $500mn-limit placing structure in December 2014.

Willis's own flagship facility, Willis Global 360, also includes terror risks.

The broker is understood to have approached certain carriers only about joining the vehicle, which is said...

