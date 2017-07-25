Recent news:

Opinion: The Great European Legacy Sell-off

Catrin Shi 25 July 2017

The legacy market has long eyed the array of continental European liabilities piled up on carrier balance sheets, just waiting to be released.

PwC estimates the volume of continental European legacy liabilities at just under EUR200bn ($233bn), but to date less than a sliver of this sum has been transferred to the run-off market.

For the past few years now there has been much talk about what will trigger The Great European Legacy Sell-off.

The implementation of Solvency II at...

