Sovag to dispose of EUR120mn run-off book

Catrin Shi 25 July 2017

Hamburg-headquartered insurer Schwarzmeer und Ostsee Versicherungsaktiengesellschaft, known as Sovag, is bringing a legacy book holding EUR120mn ($140mn) of gross reserves to market, The Insurance Insider understands.

Sources told this publication the book holds a range of liabilities from business written out of London and several European countries.

One-third of the book is understood to be reinsurance business written out of London, with the liabilities spanning a number of classes and dating back as far as the 1980s.

The remainder of...

