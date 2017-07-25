Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

25 July 2017

Search archive

Sovag to dispose of EUR120mn run-off book

Catrin Shi 25 July 2017

Hamburg-headquartered insurer Schwarzmeer und Ostsee Versicherungsaktiengesellschaft, known as Sovag, is bringing a legacy book holding EUR120mn ($140mn) of gross reserves to market, The Insurance Insider understands.

Sources told this publication the book holds a range of liabilities from business written out of London and several European countries.

One-third of the book is understood to be reinsurance business written out of London, with the liabilities spanning a number of classes and dating back as far as the 1980s.

The remainder of...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:
This article was published as part of issue July 2017/5

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π