Recent news:

Reinsurers braced for surge in ADC demand

Catrin Shi, Charlie Thomas and Dan Ascher 25 July 2017

The reinsurance community is expecting further demand for adverse development covers (ADCs) as a combination of soft market conditions, low interest rates and reserve adequacy concerns pushes carriers to scrutinise their back books.

In the last six months there has been a flurry of high-profile ADCs, with insurers including AIG, AmTrust, QBE, The Hartford and RSA all turning to the reinsurance market to address their needs.

In a greater push for capital optimisation and efficiency, cedants have looked to their...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership

Email Address Password