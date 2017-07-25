Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

25 July 2017

Reinsurers braced for surge in ADC demand

Catrin Shi, Charlie Thomas and Dan Ascher 25 July 2017

The reinsurance community is expecting further demand for adverse development covers (ADCs) as a combination of soft market conditions, low interest rates and reserve adequacy concerns pushes carriers to scrutinise their back books.

In the last six months there has been a flurry of high-profile ADCs, with insurers including AIG, AmTrust, QBE, The Hartford and RSA all turning to the reinsurance market to address their needs.

In a greater push for capital optimisation and efficiency, cedants have looked to their...

