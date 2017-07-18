Recent news:

New cat bonds lift Hannover Re fronted limit

Fiona Robertson 18 July 2017

Hannover Re said that it had written an additional $2.5bn of limit in fronted business in recent years, after completing $960mn of cat bonds this year for three organisations.

This included two repeat transactions for regional US wind insurers and a new deal for American Integrity Insurance Company of Florida.

Hannover Re board member Jürgen Gräber said the firm had substantially enlarged its market share of transformer business with the placement of additional exposures in recent years.

"Through its ILS...

