Recent news:

AmTrust set to raise $100mn cat bond

Sofia Geraghty 18 July 2017

AmTrust is set to raise its targeted $100mn from its first public cat bond deal, Fortius Re, as the insurer managed to close the deal for a premium rate that was below its initial target, sources told Trading Risk.

The insurer is set to pay a 375 basis point (bps) insurance coupon for the cover, which came in 12 percent below its initial 400-450 bps target.

The spread provides investors with a 3.2x multiple of the deal's expected loss of...

