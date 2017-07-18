Recent news:

Mexican disaster fund returns for cat bond cover

Sofia Geraghty 18 July 2017

The Mexican government's natural disaster fund Fonden is working with the World Bank to renew its cat bond cover after its previous deal paid out $50mn linked to a 2015 hurricane, sister publication Trading Risk reported.

The parties are seeking to raise $290mn of reinsurance from a new multi-peril cat bond that is being sponsored through the World Bank's Capital-at-Risk Notes programme, which has previously been used to issue a Caribbean cat bond as well as this year's pandemic bond...

