Recent news:

InsurTech funding plunges in Q1: Startupbootcamp

Matthew Neill 18 July 2017

The total level of InsurTech funding fell by almost two-thirds in the first quarter of the year, interrupting a general upward trend in the sector, according to PwC and Startupbootcamp.

In a report analysing 633 applicants to Startupbootcamp, the incubator programme and PwC said that InsurTech funding totalled $280mn in the first quarter, down a "disappointing" $500mn from the same quarter last year.

Click to enlarge The report said that while funding for the nascent sector remained available, the dramatic...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership

Email Address Password