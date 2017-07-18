Recent news:

Integro contingency specialist joins EC3 Brokers

Charlie Thomas and Bernard Goyder 18 July 2017

Colin Man, a senior contingency broker, has left Integro Group to join EC3 Brokers, according to market sources.

Man will join Charles Connell's contingency team at the independent intermediary.

The executive worked at Integro for nearly a decade, according to his LinkedIn profile.

EC3 has a client list that includes Live Nation, the world's largest concert promotion and artist management company, and placed Ariana Grande's terrorism contingency cover in the Lloyd's market.

The policy paid out £300,000 ($392,180) to cover...

