18 July 2017

InsurTech start-up InsureX ICO hacked

Matthew Neill 18 July 2017

Blockchain-based InsurTech start-up InsureX abruptly halted its initial coin offering (ICO) last week amid concerns that the process had come under attack from fraudsters.

The ICO was launched on 10 July, but three days later InsureX issued a statement saying it had taken the "difficult decision" to halt the crowd sale due to the sheer number of security threats to its system during the offering.

The start-up did not say how much money had been targeted by the hack. Several...

This article was published as part of issue July 2017/4

