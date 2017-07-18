News digest

Recent news:

Bernard Goyder 18 July 2017

Axis managing agency

Axis Capital has received final authorisation from Lloyd's and the UK's financial regulators to launch its own Lloyd's managing agent.

Effective from 4 August, Axis Managing Agency will assume the running of Axis Syndicate 1686 at Lloyd's, replacing third party managing agent Asta, which has been fulfilling the role since 2014.

The authorisation follows the company's offer to buy Lloyd's carrier Novae for £467.6mn ($606.8mn). It is also likely that after the acquisition Axis will merge its...

