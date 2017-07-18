Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

18 July 2017

Search archive

Recent news:

European regulator threatens Brexit cessions limit

Laura Board 18 July 2017

Lloyd's and UK carriers looking to establish EU subsidiaries post-Brexit face a limit on the amount of business they can reinsure out of their new units, following an intervention from the EU insurance regulator.

The "opinion" last week from the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (Eiopa) on supervisory convergence in light of Brexit was long-awaited and broadly echoed a June missive from the European Securities and Markets Authority (Esma) warning against the creation of shell companies.

Eiopa's document suggested...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:
This article was published as part of issue July 2017/4

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π