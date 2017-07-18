Recent news:

Lloyds cyber report highlights vast insurance gap

Catrin Shi 18 July 2017

As little as 7 percent of economic losses could be covered by insurance after a global cyber attack, according to new modelled scenarios from Lloyd's and cyber modelling and analytics firm Cyence.

The report, published yesterday, highlights the stark insurance gap for cyber risk and the potentially catastrophic consequences of a major cyber-attack for both the economy and the (re)insurance industry.

Two cyber-attack scenarios were modelled to provide a range of economic and insured loss estimates in each case.

Click...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership

Email Address Password