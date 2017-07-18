Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

18 July 2017

Probitas pursues $1bn capacity goal

Charlie Thomas 18 July 2017

Ash Bathia's start-up Probitas is still pushing to become a $1bn Lloyd's business, and believes its potential new investor Saudi Re will keep it on course to achieve that goal.

Speaking to this publication following the announcement that Saudi Re had entered into a period of exclusivity with the Lloyd's carrier, chief distribution and operations officer Nick Bacon said that despite the current soft market conditions, it was still realistic to achieve the $1bn target within "a few years".

"...

July 2017/4

