Beat Capital gives MGA wave further impetus

Catrin Shi 18 July 2017

The tide of London-based MGA start-ups shows no sign of slowing, with Tom Milligan's venture capital launch providing yet another platform for entrepreneurial types to grab their piece of the London market.

This publication revealed on Friday (14 July) that the former Ariel Re CEO had teamed up with American Financial Group (AFG) to establish a venture capital firm to support those looking to launch underwriting businesses.

Click to enlarge Sources said that AmWins is also involved in the project,...

