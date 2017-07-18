Recent news:

Lockton seeks to capitalise on carrier fees backlash

Adam McNestrie 18 July 2017

Lockton International has sought to burnish its credentials as a partner to London market carriers by pointing to its lack of market-derived income.

In a circular to senior executives at London market carriers, Neil Nimmo, CEO of the London market arm of Kansas City-headquartered Lockton Companies, stressed that his firm's approach to remuneration was cooperative.

"My message is simple," he said in the letter. "We want to grow by winning together.

"We want you to treat us fairly in the...

