Recent news:

Alesco hit by energy defections

Adam McNestrie 18 July 2017

A number of key energy brokers have tendered their resignations at AJ Gallagher's energy-focused London market wholesale arm Alesco, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Sources told this publication that Nawaf Hasan, a managing director who heads up the Middle East energy team, is to leave the broker.

And it is further understood that Gerard Maginn, the head of Asia for the energy team, has resigned.

A third senior upstream energy producing broker, James Brewins, had previously left.

Energy market sources...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership

Email Address Password