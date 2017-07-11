Recent news:

ILS returns offer competitive diversification: Lane

Fiona Robertson 11 July 2017

Insurance-linked securities (ILS) returns have outpaced yields from stocks and investment grade corporate bonds over the past 15 years, according to analysis from Lane Financial.

The firm said this showed ILS had achieved a "hands-down return victory" when compared with risk-adjusted returns from mainstream asset classes.

Click to enlarge Lane compared returns since 2002 for its ILS all-cat index against those from high-yield US corporate bonds, investment grade corporate bonds, the S&P 500 (assuming full reinvestment of dividends), and a...

