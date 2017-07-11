Recent news:

Cat bond sponsors seize on demand in Q2

Sofia Geraghty 11 July 2017

Cat bond sponsors took advantage of strong investor demand in the second quarter of 2017 to bulk up on insurance-linked securities (ILS) cover, with the upsizing of transactions adding $1.9bn to quarterly volumes.

Second quarter cat bond issuance totalled $6.7bn - the highest figure for any quarter on record, according to data tracked by sister publication Trading Risk.

Click to enlarge This brings the total for the first half of the year to just over $9bn and means that 2017...

