11 July 2017

Novae: the value of a pure Lloyds play?

Iulia Ciutina 11 July 2017

The 1.5x multiple Axis has agreed to pay to acquire Novae has sparked a market debate around the attractiveness of the deal for both parties.

Novae recommended shareholders sell out to Axis for 700 pence per share in cash, which translates into a 1.38x multiple of trailing undiluted net tangible asset value per share and a 1.5x multiple on a fully diluted basis.

Click to enlarge The deal places Novae's valuation somewhere in the middle of the pack relative to...

This article was published as part of issue July 2017/3

