Listed Lloyds sector shrinks to three

Adam McNestrie 11 July 2017

Novae's exit from the public markets will leave Beazley, Lancashire and Hiscox as the only London-listed insurers at Lloyd's, well short of the sector's heyday when a basket of Lloyd's stocks would have included more than 10 firms.

The trio were responsible for 11.0 percent of total gross written premiums at Lloyd's in 2016. Novae wrote 2.3 percent of the market's top line that year.

Click to enlarge By comparison, London-listed companies operating at Lloyd's in 2010 made up 35.3...

