11 July 2017

Book review: Risk & Reward by Stephen Catlin

Laura Board 11 July 2017

When Stephen Catlin entered the insurance industry in 1973 after failing to make it to dental school, Lloyd's was rife with "cerebrally challenged" toffs and unscrupulous East End "barrow boys".

Standards were sloppy, regulation was loose and green-suited claims brokers were considered the lowest of the low.

In the four decades that followed the London market changed beyond recognition, with Catlin himself contributing to that transformation. In that time, he built his own underwriting business from a 1984 start-up with...

This article was published as part of issue July 2017/3

