11 July 2017

Ed looks to bear down on distribution costs

Laura Board 11 July 2017

Ed has launched a new placing exchange that it estimates will cut its own front-end costs per slip by more than 5 percent from as early as next year, with even larger savings likely once the broker integrates the system into its back-office functions.

Head of global placement Jonathan Prinn also said the intermediary planned to cut the commissions it charges carriers as a result of its own savings.

The wholesale broker's TradEd platform went live last month for certain...

This article was published as part of issue July 2017/3

