Assurant places $1.36bn property cat reinsurance cover

Matthew Neill 11 July 2017

Specialty carrier Assurant has placed a $1.36bn property catastrophe reinsurance programme with a 5 percent year-on-year reduction in premiums to about $125.6mn.

The programme includes two separate covers for US and international per-occurrence catastrophe risks, the firm said in a statement on 10 July.

The cover curbs the company's exposure to 2.8 million homeowners' and renters' policies.

The US programme comprises the main $1.03bn of coverage in excess of a $125mn retention, including a multi-year reinsurance contract covering part of...

