News digest

Zaffino bonus
Newly appointed AIG chief operating officer Peter Zaffino is set to receive a one-off $15mn sign-on bonus from his new employer.
The award includes stock options that will vest over a seven-year period. AIG will pay out an additional bonus if the company's share price rises $10.00 above the closing price on Zaffino's 1 August start date for 20 consecutive days.
Posgate dies
Ian Posgate, one of the most prominent Lloyd's underwriters of the second half of the...
