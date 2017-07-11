Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

11 July 2017

Search archive

News digest

Bernard Goyder 11 July 2017

Zaffino bonus

Newly appointed AIG chief operating officer Peter Zaffino is set to receive a one-off $15mn sign-on bonus from his new employer.

The award includes stock options that will vest over a seven-year period. AIG will pay out an additional bonus if the company's share price rises $10.00 above the closing price on Zaffino's 1 August start date for 20 consecutive days.

Posgate dies

Ian Posgate, one of the most prominent Lloyd's underwriters of the second half of the...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:
This article was published as part of issue July 2017/3

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π