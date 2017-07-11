Recent news:

News digest

Bernard Goyder 11 July 2017

Zaffino bonus

Newly appointed AIG chief operating officer Peter Zaffino is set to receive a one-off $15mn sign-on bonus from his new employer.

The award includes stock options that will vest over a seven-year period. AIG will pay out an additional bonus if the company's share price rises $10.00 above the closing price on Zaffino's 1 August start date for 20 consecutive days.

Posgate dies

Ian Posgate, one of the most prominent Lloyd's underwriters of the second half of the...

