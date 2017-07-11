Recent news:

Bernstein analysts warn on Swiss Re reserves

Bernard Goyder 11 July 2017

Bernstein analysts have highlighted looming reserving issues in pockets of the European reinsurance sector, drawing attention to a "red flag" at Swiss Re.

The analysis by Bernstein's Thomas Seidl took in Munich Re and Hannover Re, as well as Swiss Re.

Seidl was particularly critical of the way Swiss Re has reserved its accident and health (A&H) exposure. The Bernstein analysis showed the Swiss reinsurance giant is the worst reserved of the cohort.

The analysis did not account for retrocession...

