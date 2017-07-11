Recent news:

FCA turns screw on investment intermediaries

Charlie Thomas 11 July 2017

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has listed a number of concerns about the investment consulting market, as the regulator intensifies its focus on intermediaries.

In a wide-ranging report on the asset management community, the FCA said the issues included the potential for conflicts of interest and the dominant position of the three largest investment consultants, Marsh's Mercer, Willis Towers Watson and Aon Hewitt.

The FCA has called upon the UK's Treasury to consider bringing investment consultants - which are...

