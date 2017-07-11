Recent news:

Zhong An IPO reveals premium growth and margin challenges

Matthew Neill 11 July 2017

Alibaba-backed Chinese InsurTech start-up Zhong An has struggled to maintain its profit margin despite substantial and sustained top line growth since 2014, according to IPO documents.

The filings for the forthcoming IPO offer a more rounded view of the company's fortunes since it launched in 2013 and secured a license from the Chinese authorities to sell insurance online.

Thomson Reuters' International Financing Review previously said the IPO could be worth up to $1.5bn, although it remains unclear what proportion of...

