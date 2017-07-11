Recent news:

Zaffino: A hard-nosed executive to get the job done

Catrin Shi 11 July 2017

When Peter Zaffino joins AIG as chief operating officer next month, the carrier will gain a tough but ruthlessly efficient business leader, sources have said.

This publication revealed last week that the Marsh CEO was stepping down after more than 15 years at Marsh and McLennan Companies (MMC) to be reunited with former colleague Brian Duperreault at AIG.

Market sources described the son of former Guy Carpenter chairman Sal Zaffino as an exceptionally driven and entrepreneurial man, who ran a...

