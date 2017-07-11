Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

11 July 2017

Opinion: AmTrust comes out fighting

Catrin Shi 11 July 2017

No one could accuse AmTrust CEO Barry Zyskind and his team of shying away from a challenge.

Instead of keeping its head below the parapet and hoping for everything to blow over, AmTrust has faced its demons - most recently the looming uncertainty over its reserving position, which started to rear its head in Q4 in the form of a hefty reserve charge.

We are yet to determine whether the carrier has perhaps paid too much to slay this particular...

This article was published as part of issue July 2017/3

