AmTrust further clears the waters with ADC deal

Catrin Shi 11 July 2017

In inking a multi-hundred million dollar adverse development deal with Premia, AmTrust has sought to provide investors with further clarity over its financial position.

The deal, which was announced after markets closed in New York on 6 July, provides about $400mn of coverage above AmTrust's $6.59bn of carried loss reserves as of 31 March.

The deal became effective on 30 June and covers exposures through to 1 April 2017.

Click to enlarge AmTrust has become the latest of a number...

