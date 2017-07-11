Recent news:

Whos afraid of brokers?

Mark Geogheghan 11 July 2017

Underwriters - are you scared of big bad brokers threatening to cut off your dwindling supply of profitable business if you don't do what they want?

Why not (literally) take a leaf out of Stephen Catlin's book Risk & Reward.

I received a press copy yesterday and have been unable to put it down ever since.

It is an excellent primer on the world of global P&C (re)insurance and is pointedly not an autobiography, but it does contain a huge...

