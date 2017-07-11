Recent news:

Axis-Novae continues tide of consolidation

Adam McNestrie 11 July 2017

Axis' proposed £468mn ($603mn) acquisition of Novae is just the latest example of the ineluctable drive towards consolidation in the sector, as the smaller publicly traded carriers are picked off by their larger rivals.

After markets closed on 5 July, Bermudian (re)insurer Axis rushed out an announcement to tell investors that it had struck a deal to buy Novae in an all-cash transaction. The deal values the business at 1.5x fully diluted tangible book value per share and represents a...

