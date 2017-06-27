Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

27 June 2017

Leadenhall provides EV cover to Gryphon

Lucy Jones 27 June 2017

Amlin-owned insurance-linked securities (ILS) manager Leadenhall's support of InsurTech life insurance start-up Gryphon Group Holdings is connected to a reinsurance transaction, Trading Risk reported.

Gryphon previously announced that it had raised £180mn ($229.2mn) for its launch and cited Leadenhall and Punter Southall as investors behind the start-up.

However, sources indicated that Leadenhall would provide embedded value (EV) cover for Gryphon, rather than putting up venture capital equity for the firm.

EV financing deals allow life insurers to secure upfront capital...

This article was published as part of issue June 2017/4

