Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

27 June 2017

Search archive

Swiss Re expands retro sidecar

Fiona Robertson and Lucy Jones 27 June 2017

Swiss Re expanded its Sector Re sidecar to $492mn midway through 2017 to increase its retro support from the vehicle by $100mn in the past year, sister publication Trading Risk revealed last week.

The expansion translated as a 25 percent boost in capacity from the previous year's figure of $395mn.

The reinsurer tends to source capital for the Sector Re vehicle in April and December, and has raised the $492mn from six different series of notes issued in the past...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:
This article was published as part of issue June 2017/4

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π