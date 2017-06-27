Recent news:

Swiss Re expands retro sidecar

Fiona Robertson and Lucy Jones 27 June 2017

Swiss Re expanded its Sector Re sidecar to $492mn midway through 2017 to increase its retro support from the vehicle by $100mn in the past year, sister publication Trading Risk revealed last week.

The expansion translated as a 25 percent boost in capacity from the previous year's figure of $395mn.

The reinsurer tends to source capital for the Sector Re vehicle in April and December, and has raised the $492mn from six different series of notes issued in the past...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership

Email Address Password