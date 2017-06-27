Recent news:

Carriers turn to expense management amid soft market conditions

Iulia Ciutina 27 June 2017

With the current pricing environment leaving little room for P&C (re)insurers to boost their profits, expense management has become an increasingly popular strategy for widening margins.

Returns across Bermudian and US specialty companies have been eroding over the past year - as catastrophe losses have stacked up against loss cost inflation and diminishing reserves - although they are still currently at healthy levels.

And this environment may be redirecting carriers to look at reducing the expense base by taking advantage...

