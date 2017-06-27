Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

27 June 2017

Search archive

Carriers turn to expense management amid soft market conditions

Iulia Ciutina 27 June 2017

With the current pricing environment leaving little room for P&C (re)insurers to boost their profits, expense management has become an increasingly popular strategy for widening margins.

Returns across Bermudian and US specialty companies have been eroding over the past year - as catastrophe losses have stacked up against loss cost inflation and diminishing reserves - although they are still currently at healthy levels.

And this environment may be redirecting carriers to look at reducing the expense base by taking advantage...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:
This article was published as part of issue June 2017/4

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π