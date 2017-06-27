Recent news:

Second quarter records benign cat losses

Iulia Ciutina 27 June 2017

P&C (re)insurers benefited from another quarter of low catastrophe loss levels, with the only large cat events occurring in the US.

Second quarter catastrophe losses have been estimated to be well below the amounts incurred in the same period of 2016, as major non-US cat events were absent.

This represented a huge contrast with last year's $9.0bn of insured losses following earthquakes in Ecuador and Japan that were estimated at over $5.0bn, as well as the Canadian wildfires, which generated...

